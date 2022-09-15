Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the stock.

CHYHY has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 550.00 to 560.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a neutral rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 550.00 to 500.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 570.00 to 510.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $526.25.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Price Performance

OTCMKTS CHYHY opened at $13.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.45. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 1 year low of $13.48 and a 1 year high of $22.69.

About Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.

