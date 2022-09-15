Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the stock.

CHD has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.64.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Church & Dwight stock opened at $77.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.02. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $77.17 and a twelve month high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,912,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 2,289.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,574,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,341 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Church & Dwight by 20.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,413,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,598 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP raised its position in Church & Dwight by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,658,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,978,000 after acquiring an additional 635,823 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Church & Dwight by 264.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 762,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,675,000 after acquiring an additional 553,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.