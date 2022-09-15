CIBC Trims Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Target Price to C$9.50

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$8.67.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

Kelt Exploration Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of Kelt Exploration stock opened at C$6.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$6.25 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 9.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Kelt Exploration has a 12-month low of C$3.86 and a 12-month high of C$8.32.

Insider Transactions at Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration ( TSE:KEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$178.94 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Kelt Exploration will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David John Wilson purchased 82,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$511,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,112,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$119,263,497.60. In related news, Senior Officer Bruce Douglas Gigg sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total transaction of C$126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 189,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,193,018.40. Also, Director David John Wilson acquired 82,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.24 per share, with a total value of C$511,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,112,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$119,263,497.60. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,667 shares of company stock worth $339,236.

About Kelt Exploration

(Get Rating)

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.