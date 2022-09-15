Citigroup Increases Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Price Target to $26.00

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $29.00 price target on Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Core & Main from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Core & Main from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Core & Main from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Core & Main from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.10.

Core & Main Stock Performance

Core & Main stock opened at $24.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Core & Main has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $32.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.22. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Core & Main will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 19,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total transaction of $488,884.62. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,987.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Laura K. Schneider sold 33,333 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $835,991.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,866 shares in the company, valued at $122,039.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 19,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total transaction of $488,884.62. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,987.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,537 shares of company stock worth $2,592,657 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core & Main

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Core & Main by 3.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 358,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,984,000 after acquiring an additional 21,296 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Core & Main by 80.0% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 16,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Core & Main by 2.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,607,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,855,000 after purchasing an additional 32,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Core & Main by 4.7% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,746,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,950,000 after purchasing an additional 78,283 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

