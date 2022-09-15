Clairvest Group (TSE:CVG) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $70.71

Clairvest Group Inc. (TSE:CVG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$70.71 and traded as low as C$69.01. Clairvest Group shares last traded at C$69.01, with a volume of 905 shares changing hands.

Clairvest Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$70.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$64.94.

Get Clairvest Group alerts:

Clairvest Group (TSE:CVG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The company reported C$13.75 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$253.71 million for the quarter.

Clairvest Group Announces Dividend

Clairvest Group Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. Clairvest Group’s payout ratio is 0.50%.

(Get Rating)

Clairvest Group Inc is a private equity firm specializing in mid-market, growth equity investments, growth capital, buyouts, and consolidating industries and add-on acquisitions. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized gaming and casino, local market gaming, healthcare, equipment rental, facility services, oilfield services, waste management, business services, consumer services, aerospace, automotive aftermarket, collision repair, food, beverage and co-packing, defense, document management, warranty, contact manufacturing, environmental services, rental services, residential HVAC services, healthcare services, multiunit healthcare, insurance services, IT services, logistics and transportation, mining services, packaging, pest control, specialty aviation, education, software (mature), textile rental, utility services, water, building products, government services, industrial distribution and services, information technology and information services, media and marketing, non-destructive testing, renewable energy, property management, and restaurants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clairvest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clairvest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.