Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Trading Down 7.4% Following Insider Selling

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) shares fell 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $60.32 and last traded at $61.96. 27,218 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,446,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.94.

Specifically, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $2,637,010.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $2,637,010.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,102,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 320,304 shares of company stock valued at $20,817,806. Insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.50.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of -67.49 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.54.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $234.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.52 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NET. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 208.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 293.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 18,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 13,925 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

