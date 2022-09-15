Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Trading Down 7.4% on Insider Selling

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating)’s share price fell 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $60.32 and last traded at $61.96. 27,218 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,446,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.94.

Specifically, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $2,739,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cloudflare news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,102,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $2,739,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 320,304 shares of company stock valued at $20,817,806 over the last 90 days. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Cloudflare to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cloudflare to $62.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

Cloudflare Stock Up 2.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.40 and a 200 day moving average of $73.54. The stock has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.49 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. The firm had revenue of $234.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.52 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,358,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,953,000 after purchasing an additional 548,149 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 50.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,046,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,462,000 after purchasing an additional 5,698,601 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 15.4% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,643,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,425 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,091,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,495,000 after acquiring an additional 611,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 30.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,448,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Further Reading

