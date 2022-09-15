CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Bought by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl raised its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $3,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 202,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,165,000 after purchasing an additional 56,307 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,718,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $957,448,000 after acquiring an additional 39,112 shares during the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 14,821 shares during the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $68.69 on Thursday. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $58.51 and a 52 week high of $73.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.28.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 26.20%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMS shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

CMS Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.