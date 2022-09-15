Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.92.

CL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $2,007,118.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,243.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $3,843,706.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $2,007,118.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,243.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,146 shares of company stock worth $10,049,640 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.8 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 924.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CL opened at $76.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $85.61. The company has a market cap of $63.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.48.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 315.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.39%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

