Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $37.75

The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $37.75 and traded as low as $34.52. Community Financial shares last traded at $34.62, with a volume of 2,577 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Community Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Community Financial alerts:

Community Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Community Financial ( NASDAQ:TCFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Community Financial had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 33.64%. The firm had revenue of $18.99 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCFC. Private Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Community Financial by 129.9% during the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 101,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 57,364 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Community Financial during the first quarter worth $574,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 82.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 11.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 16.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Community Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.