Comparing Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) & HG (OTCMKTS:STLY)

Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) and HG (OTCMKTS:STLY – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.1% of Orion Office REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of HG shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Orion Office REIT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.2% of HG shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Orion Office REIT and HG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orion Office REIT N/A -10.32% -6.36% HG 36.26% -1.74% -1.29%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orion Office REIT $79.73 million 7.12 -$47.48 million N/A N/A HG $2.43 million 9.47 $2.76 million $0.73 11.10

This table compares Orion Office REIT and HG’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

HG has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Orion Office REIT.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Orion Office REIT and HG, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orion Office REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A HG 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

HG beats Orion Office REIT on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orion Office REIT

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants. The company's team of experienced industry leaders employs a proven, cycle-tested investment evaluation framework which serves as the lens through which capital allocation decisions are made for the current portfolio and future acquisitions.

About HG

HG Holdings, Inc. engages in the title insurance and real estate businesses in the United States. The company provides title insurance, closing and/or escrow, and similar or related services in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions. It also owns and operates a portfolio of 27 single-tenant properties leased for the occupancy by federal agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Department of Veterans affairs, the Drug Enforcement Administration, Immigration & Customs Enforcement, the Social Security Administration, and the Department of Transportation. The company was formerly known as Stanley Furniture Company, Inc. and changed its name to HG Holdings, Inc. in March 2018. HG Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

