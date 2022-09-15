Computacenter (LON:CCC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2,102.00

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,102 ($25.40) and last traded at GBX 2,134 ($25.79), with a volume of 132180 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,134 ($25.79).

CCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,080 ($37.22) target price on shares of Computacenter in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,470 ($29.85) target price on shares of Computacenter in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Computacenter from GBX 3,600 ($43.50) to GBX 3,250 ($39.27) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Computacenter from GBX 3,380 ($40.84) to GBX 2,900 ($35.04) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Computacenter has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,900 ($35.04).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,470.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,566.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.50, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of £2.45 billion and a PE ratio of 1,325.47.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 22.10 ($0.27) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Computacenter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and operations services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, North America, and internationally. The company offers workplace solutions, including endpoint management, field and lifecycle, virtual desktop, managed print, service desk and remote support, application, collaboration management, and experience management services, as well as device as a service; applications and data solutions, including software development, software lifecycle management, cloud and application support, application migration, data and analytics, user experience, and process automation services; cloud and data center solutions, which include data center, cloud platform, marketplace software sourcing, private cloud, enterprise cloud, finops, data center deployment, cloud optimization, application migration, infrastructure and cloud managed, and application platform services.

