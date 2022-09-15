Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Short Interest Update

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 98.0% from the August 15th total of 74,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,177,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $5.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.94. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $13.56.

Get Continental Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 1.33%. Analysts expect that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTTAY shares. Barclays upgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.67.

(Get Rating)

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.