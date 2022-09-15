Convey Health Solutions (NYSE:CNVY) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.62

Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.62 and last traded at $10.55, with a volume of 1328 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNVY. Guggenheim cut shares of Convey Health Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Convey Health Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Convey Health Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Convey Health Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Get Convey Health Solutions alerts:

Convey Health Solutions Trading Down 0.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $770.73 million, a PE ratio of -105.30 and a beta of -0.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

Convey Health Solutions ( NYSE:CNVY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.09). Convey Health Solutions had a positive return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $89.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.96 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Convey Health Solutions news, SVP Susana Pichardo sold 71,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $752,335.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Convey Health Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Convey Health Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Convey Health Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Convey Health Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Convey Health Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Convey Health Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Convey Health Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics. It operates through two segments, Technology Enabled Solutions and Advisory Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Convey Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Convey Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.