Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Bought by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl grew its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,825 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Copart were worth $5,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter valued at $279,931,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Copart by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,516,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,884 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Copart during the 1st quarter valued at $137,142,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Copart by 759.1% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 781,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,085,000 after purchasing an additional 690,744 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Copart by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,591,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,995,000 after purchasing an additional 667,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart Price Performance

Copart stock opened at $110.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.16. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $102.21 and a one year high of $161.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $883.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.14 million. Copart had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Copart to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Copart from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Copart to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

About Copart

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.