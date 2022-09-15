Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Bought by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in Copart by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Copart by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 897.4% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on CPRT shares. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Copart to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Copart from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Copart to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Copart Stock Up 0.6 %

Copart stock opened at $110.76 on Thursday. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.21 and a 52 week high of $161.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.16.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $883.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.14 million. Copart had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart Profile

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

