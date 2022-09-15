Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $29.00 price target on shares of Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Core & Main in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Core & Main from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Core & Main from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Core & Main from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.10.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Core & Main Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CNM opened at $24.74 on Wednesday. Core & Main has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $32.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.16. Core & Main had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Core & Main will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Core & Main news, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 5,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $131,234.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,987.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Core & Main news, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 25,270 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $621,894.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,742 shares in the company, valued at $879,610.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 5,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total transaction of $131,234.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,987.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,537 shares of company stock worth $2,592,657. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Core & Main by 35.0% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,639,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018,351 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Core & Main by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,189,000 after buying an additional 1,652,035 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Core & Main by 35.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,066,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,189,000 after buying an additional 807,045 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in Core & Main by 15.5% during the second quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,480,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,324,000 after acquiring an additional 333,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Core & Main by 55.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,148,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,972,000 after acquiring an additional 770,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

About Core & Main

(Get Rating)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.