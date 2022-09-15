Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $24.50, but opened at $26.48. Core & Main shares last traded at $25.79, with a volume of 24,772 shares.

The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Core & Main had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CNM. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Core & Main from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Core & Main from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Core & Main from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Core & Main from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Core & Main from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Core & Main

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Core & Main news, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 19,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $488,884.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,286 shares in the company, valued at $130,987.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Core & Main news, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 19,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $488,884.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,286 shares in the company, valued at $130,987.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Laura K. Schneider sold 33,333 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $835,991.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,039.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 104,537 shares of company stock worth $2,592,657 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Core & Main by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Core & Main during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Core & Main during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Core & Main during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Core & Main Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

About Core & Main

(Get Rating)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.