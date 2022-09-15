Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $24.50, but opened at $26.48. Core & Main shares last traded at $25.79, with a volume of 24,772 shares trading hands.
The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNM. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Core & Main from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Core & Main in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.10.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 3.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 6.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 358,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,984,000 after buying an additional 21,296 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 80.0% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 16,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 7,401 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 2.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,607,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,855,000 after buying an additional 32,558 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Core & Main by 4.7% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,746,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,950,000 after purchasing an additional 78,283 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Core & Main Stock Down 1.5 %
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.08.
Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.
