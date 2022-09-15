Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at KeyCorp

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their price target on Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Corteva from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Corteva to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Corteva from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.13.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $63.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.88. Corteva has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $64.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.68.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Corteva will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

Corteva declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 13th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its position in Corteva by 24.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Corteva by 25.7% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Corteva by 40.3% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 169,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,726,000 after acquiring an additional 48,632 shares in the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corteva

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.