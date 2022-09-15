Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Up 2%

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) shares shot up 2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $63.50 and last traded at $63.33. 57,337 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,266,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTVA. Roth Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.13.

Corteva Stock Up 1.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $46.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.46.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.32%.

Corteva announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Corteva

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in Corteva by 1,083.7% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

