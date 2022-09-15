Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Shares Acquired by Capital Group International Inc. CA

Capital Group International Inc. CA lifted its position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 860,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,774 shares during the quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA’s holdings in Coupang were worth $15,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Coupang by 14,350.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coupang by 244.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Coupang during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Coupang by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of Coupang by 46.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Coupang

In related news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 120,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $1,712,942.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,558,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,516,073.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coupang Trading Up 2.0 %

CPNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Coupang to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Coupang from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Coupang in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Coupang from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coupang has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.99.

CPNG stock opened at $17.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.98 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.10. Coupang, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $30.94.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 45.82% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Coupang Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

