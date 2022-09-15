Cowen Begins Coverage on Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MDLZ. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.85.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $60.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.86. The stock has a market cap of $82.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.60. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $57.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mondelez International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

