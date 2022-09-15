Credit Suisse Group Trims Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Target Price to €5.00

Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from €5.10 ($5.20) to €5.00 ($5.10) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SNMRF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Snam from €5.15 ($5.26) to €5.20 ($5.31) in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Snam from €5.30 ($5.41) to €5.05 ($5.15) in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Snam from €5.80 ($5.92) to €5.40 ($5.51) in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Snam Price Performance

SNMRF stock opened at $4.88 on Wednesday. Snam has a twelve month low of $4.66 and a twelve month high of $6.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.27.

About Snam

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of natural gas transport and storage infrastructure in Italy. The company operates through Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage segments. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with approximately 32,700 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

