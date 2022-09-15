Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Trading Up 1.9%

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.16 and last traded at $13.11. Approximately 57,128 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,589,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRDO shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

Credo Technology Group Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.88.

Insider Transactions at Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $46.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.70 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 333.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 5,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $76,987.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 274,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,544.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total value of $323,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,583,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,705,973.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 5,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $76,987.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 274,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,544.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,564 shares of company stock valued at $718,720. Company insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Credo Technology Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 22.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Credo Technology Group

(Get Rating)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.