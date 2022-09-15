Critical Survey: AppHarvest (APPH) vs. Its Rivals

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Agricultural production – crops” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare AppHarvest to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for AppHarvest and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppHarvest 0 0 1 0 3.00 AppHarvest Competitors 36 127 422 23 2.71

AppHarvest currently has a consensus target price of $5.75, indicating a potential upside of 133.74%. As a group, “Agricultural production – crops” companies have a potential upside of 83.59%. Given AppHarvest’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe AppHarvest is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

33.3% of AppHarvest shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.9% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of AppHarvest shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.6% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares AppHarvest and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppHarvest -1,256.15% -30.67% -21.16% AppHarvest Competitors -180.98% -13.81% -9.50%

Volatility & Risk

AppHarvest has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AppHarvest’s peers have a beta of -28.78, indicating that their average share price is 2,978% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AppHarvest and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AppHarvest $9.05 million -$166.19 million -1.51 AppHarvest Competitors $1.63 billion $92.76 million 1.39

AppHarvest’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than AppHarvest. AppHarvest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

AppHarvest peers beat AppHarvest on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About AppHarvest

AppHarvest, Inc., an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

