Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Lifted to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on COIHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 6,600 ($79.75) to GBX 6,000 ($72.50) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 8,700 ($105.12) to GBX 8,300 ($100.29) in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Croda International in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They set an overweight rating on the stock.

Croda International stock opened at $40.02 on Wednesday. Croda International has a fifty-two week low of $35.37 and a fifty-two week high of $71.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.94.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.2503 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

