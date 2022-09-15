Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Shares Down 6.9%

Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) traded down 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.49 and last traded at $31.60. 937 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 330,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cryoport from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cryoport has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

Cryoport Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.27 and a 200 day moving average of $31.19. The company has a quick ratio of 13.69, a current ratio of 14.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cryoport

Cryoport ( NASDAQ:CYRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $64.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 125.96% and a negative return on equity of 14.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cryoport news, Director Robert J. Hariri sold 2,000 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $86,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,467.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cryoport news, Director Robert J. Hariri sold 2,000 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $86,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,467.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Berman sold 2,708 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $116,579.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,615,089.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in Cryoport in the fourth quarter worth about $37,949,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Cryoport by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 172,041 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $10,179,000 after buying an additional 10,333 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport during the 4th quarter worth about $396,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Cryoport by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,650 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport during the 4th quarter worth about $381,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cryoport

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

Further Reading

