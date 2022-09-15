CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.72

CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.72 and last traded at $13.24, with a volume of 4957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LAW shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of CS Disco from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen downgraded shares of CS Disco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of CS Disco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

CS Disco Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $749.51 million, a PE ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 2.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at CS Disco

CS Disco ( NYSE:LAW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). CS Disco had a negative net margin of 38.19% and a negative return on equity of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $33.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CS Disco, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CS Disco news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 48,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $1,439,912.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,726 shares in the company, valued at $11,065,658.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 51,631 shares of company stock worth $1,501,671 over the last three months.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in CS Disco in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of CS Disco by 104.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Capricorn Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 61.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CS Disco

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

