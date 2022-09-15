CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Shares Purchased by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in CSW Industrials during the first quarter worth $300,000. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $126.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 0.82. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.03 and a fifty-two week high of $145.50.

CSW Industrials Announces Dividend

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $199.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.23 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 16.10%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $60,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,196 shares in the company, valued at $8,670,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $60,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,196 shares in the company, valued at $8,670,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total transaction of $1,437,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,840,484.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,373 shares of company stock worth $2,514,078 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CSWI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of CSW Industrials from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

About CSW Industrials

(Get Rating)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, traps, and vents for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally, and specified building products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.