CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $17.02

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.02 and traded as low as C$16.30. CT Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$16.40, with a volume of 185,333 shares trading hands.

CRT.UN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC dropped their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$16.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.02. The stock has a market cap of C$3.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.78.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

