CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.80.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CTS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens raised their price target on shares of CTS to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Sidoti raised shares of CTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of CTS to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CTS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get CTS alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CTS

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CTS by 6.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,916 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of CTS by 119.2% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 991 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of CTS by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 215,521 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CTS by 5.0% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 382,811 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,529,000 after acquiring an additional 18,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of CTS by 75.1% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 35,462 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 15,214 shares during the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTS Stock Performance

CTS opened at $42.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.75 and a beta of 0.78. CTS has a 52-week low of $28.72 and a 52-week high of $43.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.38.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $144.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.18 million. CTS had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a positive return on equity of 15.32%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CTS will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTS Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.88%.

About CTS

(Get Rating)

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.