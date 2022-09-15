Currys (LON:CURY) Receives Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Currys (LON:CURY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 70 ($0.85) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.20% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Currys from GBX 90 ($1.09) to GBX 80 ($0.97) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Currys in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 95 ($1.15) price target on shares of Currys in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 111.25 ($1.34).

Shares of LON CURY opened at GBX 64.10 ($0.77) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.94. Currys has a 12 month low of GBX 58.45 ($0.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 143 ($1.73). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 66.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 79.45. The company has a market capitalization of £726.57 million and a P/E ratio of 1,068.33.

In other news, insider Alex Baldock sold 239,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.86), for a total transaction of £170,235.28 ($205,697.54).

Currys Plc operates as a retailer of technology products and services. The company operates through UK & Ireland, Nordics, and Greece segments. It offers consumer electronics and mobile technology products and services; and mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.

