CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Downgraded by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CVR Energy from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CVR Energy to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.40.

CVR Energy stock opened at $32.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.82. CVR Energy has a fifty-two week low of $12.84 and a fifty-two week high of $43.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.44.

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.35. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CVR Energy will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $3.00 dividend. This is a boost from CVR Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 36.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 71,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in CVR Energy by 28.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in CVR Energy by 27.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in CVR Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

