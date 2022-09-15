D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Bought by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 250.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 341.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 58,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,302,000 after buying an additional 44,971 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 50,844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 15,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $388,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,025.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $308,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,233.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $388,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,025.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on D.R. Horton to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $82.50 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.14.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $69.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.60. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.25 and a 12-month high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.91 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 17.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

