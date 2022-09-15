Damien Lamendola Buys 100,000 Shares of Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI) Stock

Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Rating) Director Damien Lamendola acquired 100,000 shares of Marpai stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,805,223 shares in the company, valued at $2,805,223. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Damien Lamendola also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 24th, Damien Lamendola purchased 135,944 shares of Marpai stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.12 per share, with a total value of $152,257.28.

On Monday, August 22nd, Damien Lamendola purchased 44,346 shares of Marpai stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $39,911.40.

On Friday, August 19th, Damien Lamendola purchased 125,000 shares of Marpai stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.96 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00.

Marpai Price Performance

MRAI opened at $1.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.28. Marpai, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $6.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marpai ( NASDAQ:MRAI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.56 million for the quarter. Marpai had a negative return on equity of 115.72% and a negative net margin of 100.92%.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Marpai in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marpai

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Marpai stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Marpai at the end of the most recent reporting period. 35.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marpai

(Get Rating)

Marpai, Inc, a technology-driven healthcare payer, focuses on providing services to the self-insured employer market in the United States and Israel. The company offers ancillary services, such as care management, case management, actuarial services, health savings account administration, and cost containment services.

Featured Articles

