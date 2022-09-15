Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Down 6.8% Following Insider Selling

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.8% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $95.93 and last traded at $97.28. 41,207 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,368,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.39.

Specifically, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total value of $262,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,833 shares in the company, valued at $19,385,285.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total transaction of $262,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,385,285.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $365,953.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,932 shares in the company, valued at $368,389.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,146 shares of company stock worth $9,781,136 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DDOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their price target on Datadog to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Datadog in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Datadog from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Datadog in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Datadog from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.48.

Datadog Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9,712.71 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.01 and a 200 day moving average of $113.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $406.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.28 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Datadog by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Datadog by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Datadog by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in Datadog by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Further Reading

