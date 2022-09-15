Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF) Stock Price Up 11.3%

Shares of Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF – Get Rating) rose 11.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 162,750 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 245,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 16.09 and a quick ratio of 15.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$59.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00.

Defiance Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties primarily in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company's major projects include the Zacatecas silver projects in the mining region of Zacatecas in Mexico; and the Tepal copper-gold project in Michoacan, Mexico.

