Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$39.60.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DFY. Cormark lifted their price objective on Definity Financial from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. CIBC downgraded Definity Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$39.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Definity Financial from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Definity Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Definity Financial from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Definity Financial Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of DFY opened at C$40.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$36.81 and its 200 day moving average is C$33.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.67 billion and a PE ratio of 30.06. Definity Financial has a 12-month low of C$26.00 and a 12-month high of C$40.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

About Definity Financial

Definity Financial ( TSE:DFY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$801.80 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Definity Financial will post 2.1399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the under the Economical brand name.

