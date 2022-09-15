Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Sets New 12-Month High at $40.44

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$40.44 and last traded at C$40.28, with a volume of 201967 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$39.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on DFY. Haywood Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Definity Financial to C$39.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James cut shares of Definity Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$34.50 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Definity Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$39.60.

Get Definity Financial alerts:

Definity Financial Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$36.81 and its 200-day moving average is C$33.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

About Definity Financial

Definity Financial ( TSE:DFY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$801.80 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Definity Financial Co. will post 2.1399999 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the under the Economical brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Definity Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definity Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.