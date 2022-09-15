Delek US (NYSE:DK) Upgraded by Wolfe Research to “Outperform”

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DK. StockNews.com upgraded Delek US from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Delek US to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delek US from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Delek US to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.40.

Shares of NYSE DK opened at $27.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.51. Delek US has a 1-year low of $14.07 and a 1-year high of $35.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.49.

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $1.93. Delek US had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.88) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Delek US will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.63%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Delek US by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 680,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,198,000 after acquiring an additional 208,230 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 163.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 73,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 45,812 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US in the first quarter worth approximately $794,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 22.5% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 679,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,417,000 after purchasing an additional 124,608 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

