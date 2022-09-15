Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Downgraded to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

DLAKY has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Deutsche Lufthansa from €8.00 ($8.16) to €7.50 ($7.65) in a research note on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Deutsche Lufthansa from €7.25 ($7.40) to €7.80 ($7.96) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. AlphaValue upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa to a reduce rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Deutsche Lufthansa from €8.50 ($8.67) to €9.50 ($9.69) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.28.

Deutsche Lufthansa Price Performance

Shares of DLAKY opened at $6.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.21 and a 200-day moving average of $6.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $11.09.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa ( OTCMKTS:DLAKY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative return on equity of 12.70% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. As a group, analysts forecast that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

