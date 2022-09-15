DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Given “Not Rated” Rating at Shore Capital

DFS Furniture (LON:DFS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of DFS Furniture from GBX 325 ($3.93) to GBX 280 ($3.38) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

DFS Furniture Price Performance

Shares of DFS opened at GBX 117.80 ($1.42) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £288.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 654.44. DFS Furniture has a twelve month low of GBX 115 ($1.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 302 ($3.65). The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 137.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 164.85.

DFS Furniture Company Profile

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails upholstered furniture in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company retails sofas under the DFS and Sofology brands; and modern furniture, lighting, and home accessories under the brand name. It also engages in the contract logistics business.

