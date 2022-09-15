Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Holdings Decreased by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors decreased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,941,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 432,731 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $700,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Sarl grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 33,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 3.4% in the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 52,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% in the first quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 40,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 36.0% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 45,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,491,000 after purchasing an additional 12,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 14.6% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLR opened at $116.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.33. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.40 and a twelve month high of $178.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.02%.

A number of research analysts have commented on DLR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.71.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $827,897.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

