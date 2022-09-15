Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Shares Down 7.9%

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) shares traded down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.45 and last traded at $18.73. 11,015 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,827,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APPS shares. Macquarie dropped their target price on Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Digital Turbine to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Digital Turbine from $117.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Digital Turbine from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.

Digital Turbine Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.99 and a 200 day moving average of $26.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.56, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $188.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.68 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,672 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 129,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after acquiring an additional 25,189 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,846 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 6,153 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 231,655 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 148.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 96,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 57,459 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.

