Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Shares Gap Down to $4.54

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.54, but opened at $4.23. Dingdong (Cayman) shares last traded at $4.38, with a volume of 774 shares traded.

Dingdong (Cayman) Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of -1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.76.

Get Dingdong (Cayman) alerts:

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $990.49 million for the quarter. Dingdong (Cayman) had a negative return on equity of 444.71% and a negative net margin of 15.40%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dingdong will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DDL. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $565,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Dingdong (Cayman) by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,739,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,854 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,354,000. Finally, Mass Ave Global Inc. bought a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $656,000. 28.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh produce, meat, seafood, prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.