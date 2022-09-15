Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Shares Gap Down to $4.54

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.54, but opened at $4.23. Dingdong (Cayman) shares last traded at $4.38, with a volume of 774 shares traded.
Dingdong (Cayman) Trading Down 0.5 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of -1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.76.
Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $990.49 million for the quarter. Dingdong (Cayman) had a negative return on equity of 444.71% and a negative net margin of 15.40%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dingdong will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile
Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh produce, meat, seafood, prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dingdong (Cayman) (DDL)
- Is This Medical Gear Maker Ready To Continue Its Rally?
- The Five (5) Hottest Stocks To Watch Ahead Of Q3 Earnings
- Has Take-Two Interactive Devolved into a One-Trick Pony?
- Is Lyft Going To Make It As Acquisition Rumors Swirl?
- Four Cheap Stocks With Interesting Insider Activity
Receive News & Ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.