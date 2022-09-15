Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors trimmed its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,491,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,552 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,046,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $43,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 60.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $99.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $88.02 and a twelve month high of $133.40. The company has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.07.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 34.89%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 15.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 15.63%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DFS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup lowered Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.75.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

