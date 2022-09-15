Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) Rating Increased to Buy at DNB Markets

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2022

DNB Markets upgraded shares of Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOFGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Dno Asa Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DTNOF opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.47. Dno Asa has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $1.81.

Dno Asa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DNO ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas assets in the Middle East and the North Sea. Its flagship project is the Tawke field that is located in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. As of December 31, 2021, its proven reserves consisted of 196.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); proven and probable reserves included 321.4 MMboe; and proven, probable, and possible reserves consisted of 420.6 MMboe.

