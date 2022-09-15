DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) were down 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $60.89 and last traded at $61.51. Approximately 39,271 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,712,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “top pick” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.70.

DoorDash Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.09 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Activity

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.33). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 12.16% and a negative return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stanley Tang sold 3,954 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $252,225.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,678,669.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other DoorDash news, Director Stanley Tang sold 3,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $252,225.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,678,669.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $46,406.25. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 167,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,470,955.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 131,034 shares of company stock valued at $8,462,412. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DASH. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 608.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. SCHRODERS IS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. 80.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

