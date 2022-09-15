Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, an increase of 114.7% from the August 15th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Dragon Victory International Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LYL opened at $1.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.90. Dragon Victory International has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $1.98.
About Dragon Victory International
